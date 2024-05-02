- Medvedev Retires with Injury, Sending Lehecka into Madrid Semifinals
Medvedev Retires with Injury, Sending Lehecka into Madrid Semifinals
- Updated: May 2, 2024
Daniil Medvedev was playing for a maiden Madrid semifinal and a return to the world No. 3 ranking.
The third-seeded Medvedev hobbled out of Madrid with an apparent groin or hip injury.
After Jiri Lehecka won the opening set, 6-4, Medvedev officially retired from today’s Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal due to the injury.
“It’s getting better, but I’m scared,” Medvedev confided to the trainer after a medical timeout. Had Medvedev won this match, he would have returned to world No. 3 on Monday, pushing Carlos Alcaraz out of the Top 3.
The reigning Rome champion’s retirement comes a day after top-seeded Jannik Sinner withdrew due to a right hip injury.
Medvedev’s departure sends the 30th-seeded Lehecka, who is working with former Czech standout Tomas Berdych, into the semifinals. Lehecka will face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the final.
Auger-Aliassime took a walkover into the semifinals after Sinner’s withdrawal.
A delicate forehand drop volley brought Lehecka to double set point. The Czech hit a body serve to seal the set.
Medvedev trotted to net waving his Tecnifibre racquet in a “No Mas” gesture, shook hands with Lehecka and retired.
“Get well soon Daniil,” Lehecka wrote on the court-side camera lens.