New York City Renaming West 143rd Street in Althea Gibson’s Honor

Darlene Hard (left) kisses Althea Gibson, who holds Rosewater Dish. Photo credit: AP

Althea Gibson will receive a homecoming celebration on her birthday next month.

New York City will honor the International Tennis Hall of Fame champion by renaming West 143rd Street in Harlem, where she lived with her family, as “Althea Gibson Way.”

The renaming ceremony will be conducted on the late tennis icon’s 95th birthday on August 25th from noon to 2 p.m. at West 143rd Street between Malcolm X and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevards. Former pro Leslie Allen and several family members and friends of Althea Gibson will be on hand for the ceremony.

Althea Gibson and the building on West 143rd Street in Harlem where she lived with her family.

In 1956, Althea Gibson became the first black champion in Wimbledon history when she partnered Angela Buxton to the doubles crown.

Gibson became the first African-American to win the US Nationals, the pre-cursor to the US Open, when she won the women’s singles championship in 1957. She repeated the feat in 1958. Overall, she won a combined eleven Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles play during her Hall of Fame career.

Gibson won singles titles at Wimbledon in 1957 and 1958 as well as Roland Garros in 1956.

It was just 72 years ago that Gibson broke tennis’ color barrier becoming the first African American to compete at the U.S. National Championships—now the US Open—on August 25th, 1950.

“It’s simple. She’s the Jackie Robinson of tennis; she deserves it,” former USTA President Katrina Adams said of Gibson. “By breaking the color barrier, she made it possible for every person of color after her to have a chance to achieve their goals in the sport.”

Fittingly, Althea Gibson Way will debut on the Hall of Famer’s birthday and 72 years after she broke tennis’ color barrier.

“I always wanted to be somebody,” Althea Gibson famously said.

“If I made it, it’s half because I was game enough to take a lot of punishment along the way and half because there were a lot of people who cared enough to help me.”