McEnroe Bros Raise $300,000 at the JMTP Comedy-Night Fund Raiser

John and Patrick McEnroe joined forces with New York City’s top comedians to raise $300,000 for the JMTP. Photo credit all phots: Stephen Mayo Photography

Laughter is the best medicine—and a key ally to the Johnny Mac Tennis Project.

Hall of Famer John McEnroe and brother Patrick McEnroe joined forces with New York City’s top comedians to raise more than $300,000 at the Johnny Mac Tennis Project’s (JMTP) sold-out 6th annual Comedy Night fundraiser.

On Tuesday, April 16th, some of New York City’s top comedians joined tennis superstar John McEnroe and his brother Patrick McEnroe for a night of laughs for a good cause at Sony Hall in midtown Manhattan. Guests joined JMTP board members, celebrities, and friends for a night of laughter in support of a great cause.

MCs Seth Herzog and Alex Moffat hosted Matt Friend, Punkie Johnson, David Cross, Judah Friedlander, and Sal Vulcano for a sold-out night of laughs at Sony Hall in midtown Manhattan while raising more than $300,000 to support JMTP’s youth tennis programming in New York City.

The night’s comedians shared the stage with community programming. JMTP Executive Director Ryann Cutillo acquainted the packed audience with the pillars of JMTP programs and introduced teachers from the org’s community programming, player parents from their excellence programs, and the mother of a scholarship player.

Photo credit: Stephen Mayo Photography

Founded in 2012, the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP) provides access to the sport of tennis for thousands of children and families, primarily from the Harlem and Bronx neighborhoods adjacent to the Sportime Randall’s Island Tennis Center. In addition to partnering with local public schools to provide free tennis instruction and making court time available to the community through partnerships with the City and other local nonprofits, JMTP has also disbursed over $8M in scholarships, allowing talented players to compete and receive high-level training through the John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

The Event included a silent auction featuring local gift cards to restaurants, hotel stays, and workout classes, and an exciting live auction program featuring tickets to Laver Cup, Indian Wells Finals, French Open, US Open and the unique opportunity to golf with John McEnroe.

About the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP)

The Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP) changes young lives by removing the economic and social barriers to success through tennis. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, JMTP introduces tennis to thousands of New York City children from under-resourced areas, particularly those living in East Harlem and the South Bronx, two communities immediately adjacent to our base at Sportime Randall’s Island. JMTP players are first introduced to tennis as a life-long health, fitness and social activity. For our most dedicated young athletes, ages six to eighteen years old, JMTP funds scholarships to the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA), which provides a pathway to success through competitive tennis, leading to college scholarships, careers in the industry, and, for a few, professional tennis careers and, perhaps, Grand Slam titles.