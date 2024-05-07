Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, Serena Williams Stun at Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Maria Sharapova attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Grand Slam champions starred as stunning fashionistas at the Met Gala.

Former world No. 1 champions Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams and Serena Williams shined at the Met Gala 2024 in Manhattan on Monday night.

The theme of the Gala—Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion—evoked various fashion interpretations from stars and celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Shakira and Bad Bunny.

Sharapova made a dramatic entrance.

Venus Williams was a fashion vision wearing designer Marc Jacobs.

Four-time Olympic gold-medal champion Serena Williams, who attended the Met Gala 2023 while pregnant with her second child, daughter Adira River Ohanian, wore gold with elbow-length ebony gloves.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Serena Williams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

If you missed celebrating fashion’s biggest night since the 1940s, no worries.



Vogue live-streamed the Met Gala 2024. You can relive all of fashion’s finest highlights in the video above.

Of course, tennis has a long tradition of elevating the glamor game at the Met Gala.

Tennis and fashions fans will recall Renaissance man Roger Federer, a champion for all surfaces, shining at the Met Gala last year.

The Swiss superstar showed his grace walking the carpet at the Met Gala 2023 staged at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

We’ve seen Federer dazzle wearing all white on the historic lawns of Wimbledon.

Last spring, Federer, who served as Met Gala 2023 co-chair, looked sleek and polished wearing black tie and a brand-new Rolex.