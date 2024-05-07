Tickets for Hall of Fame Open Newport on Sale Now

Christopher Eubanks of United States is committed to playing the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Celebrate American grass court tennis—and noted Grand Slam champions—in Newport this summer.

Tickets are now available for the 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open, to be held July 14-21 on the historic grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Individual day experiences and packages for the ATP Tour’s only grass court tournament played outside of Europe are now available at infosyshalloffameopen.com.

Single-session tickets start at $48 for adults, with series tickets including access to the same seats for all seven days of the tournament starting at $409. All ticketed fans receive unlimited access to the museum, fan village, Sipsmith Lawn, and on-site vendors.

New this year, fans can enhance their Infosys Hall of Fame Open experience by adding on access to the 1881 Club.

The 1881 Club offers complimentary food and beverage, with views for tennis action on the shaded Horseshoe Piazza. Daily access to the Club begins at $150 per day and is available from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

The player field is highlighted by world No. 17 Alexander Bublik, who has committed to a return to Newport. Kazakhstan’s Bublik has twice reached the singles final of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open, most recently in his last appearance in 2022. After winning his fourth career title earlier this year in Montpellier, Bublik finds himself ranked in the world’s top 20 for the first time.

Notable Newport names Maxime Cressy and Christopher Eubanks are also expected to compete in the main draw.

Cressy, the 2022 Infosys Hall of Fame champion, owns an impressive 6-2 record in singles at the tournament.

World No. 44 Eubanks returns after a resurgent 2023 season that saw him reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and Miami, and capture his first career ATP title on grass at Mallorca. The full player field will be announced in mid-June.

The Infosys Hall of Fame Open will coincide with Hall of Fame Weekend, when the Class of 2024 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Former Newport champions and Indian legends Vijay Amritraj and Leander Paes, along with the United Kingdom’s Richard Evans, will be presented with tennis’ ultimate honor after tournament play on Saturday, July 20. Tournament attendees can purchase Induction Ceremony tickets and explore other weekend event offerings at tennisfame.com/induction.

Infosys Hall of Fame Open tickets can be purchased at infosyshalloffameopen.com, through Tixr, the Official Ticketing Partner of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053. Fans are encouraged to find the latest updates on the tournament’s social media pages.