Rome Schedule and Draws for Monday, May 6, 2024

Thanasi Kokkinakis takes the court in Rome qualifying action on Monday.







Internazionali BNL d’Italia

Rome, Italy

May 6-19, 2024

Prize Money: €8,637,966

All Clay Roads Lead To Rome

The final Masters 1000 clay-court tournament of the season, Rome brings the out the best. The Internazionali BNL d’Italia features the best players at the Foro Italico in Rome. The tournament is one of the three ATP Masters 1000 events contested on clay, but the event is more than just tennis; it is a total entertainment experience. High fashion, fine food, fabulous shopping and celebrity musical performances have made the tournament one of the most glamorous stops on the ATP Tour. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the field. Rafael Nadal, who has won a record 10 titles in Rome, returns. Daniil Medvedev aims to defend a tournament title for the first time in his career. Since 2005, Djokovic and Nadal have dominated Rome with only three other men–Alexander Zverev (2017), Andy Murray (2016) and Daniil Medvedev (2023)–raising the Rome title trophy in that span. World No. 2 and home hero Jannik Sinner withdrew with a hip issue and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz pulled out do to a lingering right forearm injury that knocked him out of Monte-Carlo and Barcelona.

