Swiss Open Gstaad Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 22, 2022

Swiss Open Gstaad

Gstaad, Switzerland

July 18-24th, 2022

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €534,555

Casper Ruud aims to Defend Gstaad

Casper Ruud is the defending champion and top seed in the Swiss mountains, where he is chasing his eighth clay-court title. Matteo Berrettini returns to the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad for the first time since winning his maiden ATP title here in 2018. The field also features 2015 champion Dominic Thiem, who is looking to build on his first tour-level wins of the season earned in Bastad, and 2019 winner Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Friday, July 22nd: Click Here