Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 22, 2022

Karen Khachanov takes on top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in Hamburg on Friday. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO







Hamburg European Open

Hamburg, Germany

July 18-24th, 2022

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,770,865

Carlos Alcaraz, Anett Kontaveit Headline Hamburg Field

Carlos Alcaraz is the top men’s seed and Anett Kontaveit is the No. 1 women’s seed in a strong field in northern Germany. ATP Top 10 star Andrey Rublev, who is chasing his fourth ATP Tour title of the 2022 season, joins Alcaraz. Several other players with strong clay-court skills will be chasing glory at the Hamburg European Open, including third seed Diego Schwartzman, defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta and emerging talents Holger Rune and Sebastian Baez. Former Roland Garros singles and doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova and Andrea Petkovic are other notable names in the ladies’ draw.

Hamburg European Open

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Friday, July 22nd: Click Here