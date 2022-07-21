ATP Tour Returns to Barnes Tennis Center for San Diego Open in September

Photo credit: Barnes Tennis Center Facebook



Men’s professional tennis is coming back to San Diego.

Tournament officials have announced that the 2022 San Diego Open ATP 250 tournament will be played September 17-25 at Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107.

After last year’s highly-attended inaugural tournament, which had sold-out crowds for the final four days of the event, Tournament Director Ryan Redondo and tournament partner Southern California Tennis Association Foundation, worked with the ATP to bring the tournament back to San Diego in 2022.

“It feels great to bring the San Diego Open ATP 250 back to Barnes Tennis Center and give sports fans the opportunity to watch men’s professional tennis at its highest level,” said Redondo, who also serves as CEO and General Manager of Youth Tennis San Diego / Barnes Tennis Center.

“With our men’s ATP Tour 250 tournament taking place in September and the women’s WTA Tour 500 event scheduled for October 8-16, it is unprecedented. Never before in the history of San Diego sports has something like this been accomplished,” Redondo added.

The 2022 San Diego Open ATP 250 tournament will feature a 28-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw. The event offers a total of $612,000 in prize money and tournament champions will receive 250 Pepperstone ATP ranking points.

The City of San Diego will become the fifth city in the United States to host ATP Tour and WTA Tour tournaments in 2022, joining Indian Wells, Calif., Miami, Cincinnati and Washington.

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “As a global sport we continue to manage the impacts of the pandemic. Event cancellations are an unfortunate reality, and we wish our affected tournament members and fans well. At the same time, it’s incredibly encouraging to have many great cities like San Diego step up to host ATP Tour tennis this season.

“This shows the strong international interest in our product and validates the agile approach we’ve taken in responding to fast-changing circumstances. We would like to thank all stakeholders involved in this process and look forward to an exciting second half of the season.”

Main draw matches will begin Monday, September 19. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, September 25 with the singles and doubles championships. There will also be a 16-player qualifying draw with qualifying rounds scheduled on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. Four qualifiers will advance to the main draw.

According to tournament officials, additional event information regarding ticket sales, ball kids, volunteer opportunities and the player field will be announced in the coming weeks prior to September’s tournament.

“The Southern California Tennis Association Foundation is proud to bring the ATP Tour to San Diego this September. It will complement the San Diego Open WTA 500 event in October and provide inspiration for the youth of San Diego,” said Linda Milan, SCTA Foundation Executive Director.

“The Foundation’s mission is to provide equal tennis opportunities to young players, regardless of age, gender, ability or economic background. Having professional tennis players from all over the world competing in San Diego demonstrates this and will fuel our kids’ desire to succeed,” Milan said.

Casper Ruud of Norway captured the men’s singles title at last year’s inaugural San Diego Open ATP 250 with an impressive 6-0, 6-2 victory over Cameron Norrie of Great Britain. In the men’s doubles championship, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain scored a thrilling 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-5 victory over Filip Polasek of Slovakia and John Peers of Australia.