Naomi Osaka Splits with Coach Wim Fissette

Photo credit: Wim Fissette Instagram

Naomi Osaka and coach Wim Fissette have parted company.

Veteran coach Fissette announced the split in an Instagram post.

“It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become,” Fissette said. “She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it’s been incredible to play a part in that journey.

“Thank you @naomiosaka I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter.”

Osaka won two of her four Grand Slam titles working with Fissette, who previously coached Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Johanna Konta and Angelique Kerber.

The 38th-ranked Osaka has posted a 12-5 record this season. Since losing to Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open final, Osaka has gone 1-2 and was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury.

Former world No. 1 Osaka is scheduled to return to action in San Jose, set for August 1-7th.