Caroline Garcia Charges Into Third Semifinal of the Year At Swiss Open

Caroline Garcia in action. Photo credit: Ladies Lausanne Open Facebook

Carolina Garcia is solidifying her status as an all-surface threat.

Former world No. 4 Garcia won the first three games in both sets sweeping Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-1 to streak into her third semifinal of the season in Lausanne.



The 48th-ranked Frenchwoman made her first semifinal of the season on the hard courts of Lyon in March then beat Alize Cornet and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu back-to-back to capture her eighth career title on the grass of Bad Homburg.



Garcia won 23 of 30 first-serve points to post her 11th victory in her last 12 matches.



The sixth-seeded Garcia will face either Olympic gold-medal champion Belinda Bencic or 85th-ranked Croatian Petra Martic in Saturday’s semifinals.



Earlier, Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic edged 154th-ranked Swiss wild card Simona Waltert 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5) to reach the semifinals.

The 124th-ranked Danilovic will play Anastasia Potapova for a place in the final. Potapova powered past Jule Niemeier 6-4, 6-2.