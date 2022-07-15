- Caroline Garcia Charges Into Third Semifinal of the Year At Swiss Open
Caroline Garcia Charges Into Third Semifinal of the Year At Swiss Open
- Updated: July 15, 2022
Carolina Garcia is solidifying her status as an all-surface threat.
Former world No. 4 Garcia won the first three games in both sets sweeping Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-1 to streak into her third semifinal of the season in Lausanne.
The 48th-ranked Frenchwoman made her first semifinal of the season on the hard courts of Lyon in March then beat Alize Cornet and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu back-to-back to capture her eighth career title on the grass of Bad Homburg.
Garcia won 23 of 30 first-serve points to post her 11th victory in her last 12 matches.
The sixth-seeded Garcia will face either Olympic gold-medal champion Belinda Bencic or 85th-ranked Croatian Petra Martic in Saturday’s semifinals.
Earlier, Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic edged 154th-ranked Swiss wild card Simona Waltert 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5) to reach the semifinals.
The 124th-ranked Danilovic will play Anastasia Potapova for a place in the final. Potapova powered past Jule Niemeier 6-4, 6-2.