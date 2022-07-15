- Maria Sharapova Gives Birth to First Child!
- Caroline Garcia Charges Into Third Semifinal of the Year At Swiss Open
- Newport ‘breakers: Isner beats Bonzi to reach semifinals, Auger-Aliassime goes down to Kubler
- Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 15, 2022
- Newport | Bastad News • Ricky’s tennis picks for quarterfinal matches: Murray vs. Bublik and Thiem vs. Baez
- Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, July 14, 2022
- 10sBalls | Ricky’s picks for Thursday Tennis in Newport: Isner vs. Bonzi and Cressy vs. Johnson
- Ash Barty on Life After Tennis and Why She Missed Wimbledon Finals
- Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Tennis Clinic At Wimbledon Park For Rally4Ever | Louise Pleming Founder
- Federer: If You’re Not Competitive, Then It’s Better to Stop
- 10sBalls | Ricky’s Tennis picks for this week’s ATP 250 tournaments in Newport and Bastad
- Djokovic clutch when it matters, beats Kyrgios for seventh Wimbledon Tennis title and Slam No. 21
- Wimbledon Final Draws for 2022 Championships
- Tennis | London | Ricky’s pick for the Wimbledon/ final: Djokovic vs. Kyrgios
Maria Sharapova Gives Birth to First Child!
-
- Updated: July 15, 2022
Maria Sharapova is celebrating a new title: Mom.
The 35-year-old Sharapova gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, she announced on Instagram.
Proud mom Maria and partner Alexander Gilkes named their baby boy Theodore.
Congratulations to the happy mom!
Sharapova is one of 10 women to have won all four Grand Slam championships in the Open Era.
The happy news comes about 19 months after Sharapova announced her engagement to Gilkes, a British art dealer who was once married to Meghan Markle’s close friend Mischa Nonoo. Gilkes’ four-year marriage ended in 2017.
Five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova was previously engaged to NBA player Sasha Vujačić back in 2011. That relationship concluded back in 2012.
“Thank you for making me a very, very happy boy,” Gilkes posted on Instagram following the couple’s engagement announcement. “I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you Maria Sharapova.”
During her playing days, Sharapova captured 36 singles titles, nearly $39 million in prize money, served as Russian flag bearer at the Olympic Games, became a tennis fashion icon and exerted her marketing muscle as a face for several blue-chip sponsors, including Porsche, Nike and Head.