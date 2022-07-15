Maria Sharapova Gives Birth to First Child!

Photo credit: Maria Sharapova Instagram

Maria Sharapova is celebrating a new title: Mom.

The 35-year-old Sharapova gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, she announced on Instagram.

Proud mom Maria and partner Alexander Gilkes named their baby boy Theodore.

Congratulations to the happy mom!

Sharapova is one of 10 women to have won all four Grand Slam championships in the Open Era.

The happy news comes about 19 months after Sharapova announced her engagement to Gilkes, a British art dealer who was once married to Meghan Markle’s close friend Mischa Nonoo. Gilkes’ four-year marriage ended in 2017.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova was previously engaged to NBA player Sasha Vujačić back in 2011. That relationship concluded back in 2012.

“Thank you for making me a very, very happy boy,” Gilkes posted on Instagram following the couple’s engagement announcement. “I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you Maria Sharapova.”

During her playing days, Sharapova captured 36 singles titles, nearly $39 million in prize money, served as Russian flag bearer at the Olympic Games, became a tennis fashion icon and exerted her marketing muscle as a face for several blue-chip sponsors, including Porsche, Nike and Head.