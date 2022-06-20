10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 20th, 2022

The Championships Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 20-23rd, 2022

Working for a Wimbledon Main-Draw Spot
American Katie Volynets is the top seeded in the ladies’ qualifying draw for Wimbledon. Spanish world No. 90 Bernabe Zapata Miralles is the No. 1 seed in the men’s qualifying draw.

The Championships Wimbledon Qualifying

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Monday, June 20th: Click Here