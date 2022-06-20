10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Mallorca Championships Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

Nick Kyrgios takes on Laslo Djere in Mallorca on Tuesday.



Mallorca Championships
Mallorca, Spain
June 20-25th, 2022
Prize Money: €886,500

World No. 1 Headlines Mallorca Field
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev can’t play Wimbledon because of its ban on Russians and Belarusians, but headlines the field in Mallorca. Joining the reigning US Open champion in the field: second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, third-seeded Denis Shapovalov and fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta.

Mallorca Championships

