Mallorca Championships Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022
- Updated: June 20, 2022
Mallorca Championships
Mallorca, Spain
June 20-25th, 2022
Prize Money: €886,500
World No. 1 Headlines Mallorca Field
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev can’t play Wimbledon because of its ban on Russians and Belarusians, but headlines the field in Mallorca. Joining the reigning US Open champion in the field: second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, third-seeded Denis Shapovalov and fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta.
Mallorca Championships
Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Tuesday, June 21st: Click Here
