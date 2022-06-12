Stuttgart Investigating Kyrgios Claim of Racist Fan Taunt

Photo credit: Boss Open

Stuttgart tournament officials are investigating Nick Kyrgios‘ claim of a racist taunt from a fan.

Boss Open tournament officials issued a statement saying “the incident is currently under investigation.”

“We stand for creating an inclusive environment for all players, staff members and visitors where discrimination of any kind is not tolerated,” tournament officials said. “This attitude is lived by all people involved and responsible. These fundamental values are as important as values like fairness, tolerance and team spirit to us. Thus, no discriminating actions by the spectators are accepted.

“We have expressed our regret towards Nick Kyrgios and his team and assured that any kind of discrimination is unacceptable. The incident is currently under investigation.”