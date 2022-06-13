Andy Murray Withdraws from Queen’s Club

- Olympic Gold-Medal Champion Monica Puig Announces Retirement
- Updated: June 13, 2022
Andy Murray won’t be returning to his favorite turf this week.
Former world No. 1 Murray withdrew from this week’s Queen’s Club event due to an abdominal injury he sustained reaching the Stuttgart final last week.
Five-time Queen’s Club champion Murray is hopeful this week off will ensure he can play Wimbledon, which starts on June 27th.
“After having a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won’t be fit to compete at Queen’s this year,” Murray said. “The tournament means a lot to me, and it’s disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already.”
Hope to see you back on court soon.— LTA (@the_LTA) June 13, 2022
Sadly @andy_murray has been forced to withdraw from the #cinchChampionships with an abdominal injury
Murray knocked off Christopher O’Connell, Alexander Bublik, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios before falling to 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the three-set Stuttgart final.