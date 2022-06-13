Andy Murray Withdraws from Queen’s Club

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Five-time Queen’s Club champion Andy Murray has withdrawn due to an abdominal injury EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Andy Murray won’t be returning to his favorite turf this week.

Former world No. 1 Murray withdrew from this week’s Queen’s Club event due to an abdominal injury he sustained reaching the Stuttgart final last week.

Five-time Queen’s Club champion Murray is hopeful this week off will ensure he can play Wimbledon, which starts on June 27th.

“After having a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won’t be fit to compete at Queen’s this year,” Murray said. “The tournament means a lot to me, and it’s disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already.”

Murray knocked off Christopher O’Connell, Alexander Bublik, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios before falling to 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the three-set Stuttgart final.