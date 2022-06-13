Andy Murray Withdraws from Queen’s Club

Five-time Queen’s Club champion Andy Murray has withdrawn due to an abdominal injury EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Andy Murray won’t be returning to his favorite turf this week.

Former world No. 1 Murray withdrew from this week’s Queen’s Club event due to an abdominal injury he sustained reaching the Stuttgart final last week.

Five-time Queen’s Club champion Murray is hopeful this week off will ensure he can play Wimbledon, which starts on June 27th.

“After having a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won’t be fit to compete at Queen’s this year,” Murray said. “The tournament means a lot to me, and it’s disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already.”

Hope to see you back on court soon.



Sadly @andy_murray has been forced to withdraw from the #cinchChampionships with an abdominal injury pic.twitter.com/CemGzatvdq — LTA (@the_LTA) June 13, 2022

Murray knocked off Christopher O’Connell, Alexander Bublik, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios before falling to 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the three-set Stuttgart final.