- Ricky’s Tennis picks for the ATP Monte-Carlo Masters: Djokovic returns, Alcaraz back in action
- Gael Monfils Steps Out of Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Monday, April 11th
- David Goffin Rallies to Sixth Career Title in Marrakech
- Belinda Bencic Charges Into First Clay-Court Final in Charleston
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, April 10th
- Bencic Beats Badosa, Into Charleston Semifinals
- Tsonga Tennis retirement At Roland Garros this spring, Monte-Carlo next on his schedule
- ATP Tennis Results From Houston – draws – order of Play – Fritz, Tiafoe both Win
- Billie Jean King to Attend USA and Ukraine in Asheville Tennis •She is Donating $50,000 to Ukraine Relief
- Houston ATP Tennis • Fayez Sarofim & Co.• Results • Schedule Of matches – Tidbits • Draws
- Ricky’s picks for Thursday Tennis in Houston, including Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe in action
- Monte-Carlo update: Djokovic back in action, wild cards for Wawrinka and Tsonga
- WTA tennis Results • Charleston • order of play • Sloane gets a bagel in third set
- ATP Tennis Results From Houston plus schedule and draws
Ricky’s Tennis picks for the ATP Monte-Carlo Masters: Djokovic returns, Alcaraz back in action
-
- Updated: April 11, 2022
By Ricky Dimon
Rafael Nadal may be sidelined for the beginning of the clay-court swing, but there is still plenty of intrigue for the Monte-Carlo Masters. Much of that has to do with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, who happen to be in the same quarter of the draw. Djokovic is playing in just his second tournament of the season, while Alcaraz is hoping to build on his incredible start to the 2022 campaign.
Although this is the only Masters 1000 event that is not required for the top players in the world, it boasts a strong field even beyond Djokovic and Alcaraz. Rounding out the top eight seeds are Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Cameron Norrie.
Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters
Where: Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Prize money: 5,415,410 Euros
Top seed: Novak Djokovic
Defending champion: Stefanos Tsitsipas
With Djokovic and Alcaraz in the top half—and even top quarter—that is obviously the place nobody else wants to be. Tennis fans are already salivating over that potential quarterfinal contest, but neither player has the easiest path to make it that far. Djokovic could meet Roberto Bautista Agut in round three, while Alcaraz awaits either Sebastian Korda or Botic Van de Zandschulp in his opener before possibly facing Taylor Fritz. Alcaraz and Ruud are on a collision course for the semis in what would be a rematch of the Miami final (won by the Spaniard in straight sets). The Norwegian is in a favorable section of the Monte-Carlo bracket, as neither Norrie nor Hubert Hurkacz is at his best on clay.
At the bottom of the draw, the second-seeded Tsitsipas is the defending champion. It’s true that he has struggled since last season’s runner-up performance at the French Open, but two of his results undoubtedly would have been better if not for Alcaraz (U.S. Open last year, Miami two weeks ago). In a Monte-Carlo section with no seeded players in great form (the others are Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, and Lorenzo Sonego), Tsitsipas is well set up to make another run in the principality. Meanwhile, with Zverev and Rublev not entirely on top of their games the door could be open for Jannik Sinner and Pablo Carreno Busta.
First-round matches to watch include Korda vs. Van de Zandschulp, Hurkacz vs. Gael Monfils, Sinner vs. Borna Coric, Marin Cilic vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lorenzo Musetti vs. Benoit Paire, and Alexander Bublik vs. Stan Wawrinka.
First-round upset chance: Gael Monfils over (11) Hubert Hurkacz. You never know what you are going to get from Monfils, but on this surface—Hurkacz’s worst—the Frenchman will have a good chance if he plays anywhere close to his best tennis.
Second-round upset chance: Lorenzo Musetti over (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime did not win a single match in Indian Wells and Miami before losing his opener this past week in Marrakech. Musetti is rounding back into form at the moment and now finds himself on his favorite surface.
Quarterfinal picks: Novak Djokovic over Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud over Cameron Norrie, Stefanos Tsitsipas over Lorenzo Musetti, and Jannik Sinner over Pablo Carreno Busta
Semifinals: Djokovic over Ruud and Tsitsipas over Sinner
Final: Djokovic over Tsitsipas
Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.