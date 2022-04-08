Tsonga Tennis retirement At Roland Garros this spring, Monte-Carlo next on his schedule

Jo Wilfred Tsonga will retire after Roland Garros.

By Ricky Dimon



Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s career is coming to an end. The 36-year-old announced earlier this week that he will retire at the French Open in May.

“It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my professional career at the next French Open,” he wrote on social media. “So many incredible moments, so much joy shared with a public that gave me a lot. Hoping for one last thrill with you!”

Tsonga has delivered plenty of thrills in front of the Roland Garros faithful over the years. He is 28-12 lifetime at the clay-court major with two semifinal appearances. The Frenchman’s best chance to reach the final came in 2015, when he lost to Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-6(3), 6-4 in the last four.

Tsonga’s lone Grand Slam title match appearance came at the beginning of his career at the 2008 Australian Open, where he beat Andy Murray in the first round and Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. The 22-year-old at the time ultimately fell to Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(2).

Recent seasons have been unkind to Tsonga on the tennis court. The former world No. 5 has been outside the top 100 since September of 2021 and he has not been inside the top 30 since January of 2020. He has been plagued by various injuries, plus becoming a husband and father has kept him off the tennis court for extended periods. The Covid-19 pandemic did not help, either.

Tsonga has returned this season for the first time since last summer at Wimbledon and has a 3-6 match record combined at the ATP and Challenger levels. He heads into the clay-court swing off a three-set loss to Jordan Thompson in round one of the Miami Masters. Monte-Carlo is next up for Tsonga as he begins the home stretch of his career.

“My head tells me, ‘but you can play all your life,’ he said in a video discussing his retirement. ‘And at the same time, your body reminds you that your ability to surpass yourself is no longer there. “I hope that I will stay in shape before and be able to be who I have always been at [the French Open].

“The goal is to be myself, to be Jo-Wilfried Tsonga the tennis player. I like to perform well, and I have always wanted to play well. I have always set myself high goals to try to get what I can. For me, this will be the opportunity to do it one last time.”

