Tsonga to Retire After Roland Garros Farewell
- Updated: April 8, 2022
The 2022 Roland Garros marks the end of an era in French tennis.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will close the curtain on his glorious career at his home major in Paris.
The former world No. 5 announced he will retire after Roland Garros
“It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my professional career at the next French Open,” Tsonga posted on Instagram. “So many incredible moments, so much joy shared with a public that gave me a lot … hoping for one last thrill with you!”
The 36-year-old Tsonga captured 18 career titles and won more than $22 million in career prize money.