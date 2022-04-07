Don't Miss
- ATP Tennis Results From Houston – draws – order of Play – Fritz, Tiafoe both Win
- Billie Jean King to Attend USA and Ukraine in Asheville Tennis •She is Donating $50,000 to Ukraine Relief
- Houston ATP Tennis • Fayez Sarofim & Co.• Results • Schedule Of matches – Tidbits • Draws
- Ricky’s picks for Thursday Tennis in Houston, including Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe in action
- Monte-Carlo update: Djokovic back in action, wild cards for Wawrinka and Tsonga
- WTA tennis Results • Charleston • order of play • Sloane gets a bagel in third set
- ATP Tennis Results From Houston plus schedule and draws
- Elle Magazine Story on Serena Williams and Women’s Health In Becoming A Mother
- Ricky’s tennis picks for this week’s ATP 250 events in Houston and Marrakech
- Alcaraz’s ascension continues with ATP Masters 1000 title, victory over Ruud in Miami Tennis final
- ATP Tennis • Mens Clay Court Championship• Results, Draws, Schedule
- Streaking Swiatek Sweeps Osaka For Miami Open Title
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, April 3rd
- TennisBalls | 10sBalls• Ricky’s pick for the Miami Open final: Casper Ruud vs. Carlos Alcaraz
- Medvedev Out One to Two Months After Hernia Surgery
ATP Tennis Results From Houston – draws – order of Play – Fritz, Tiafoe both Win
-
- Updated: April 7, 2022
|Former Champions Garin, Isner Advance With Wins
Five Americans To Compete In River Oaks Quarterfinals
|Singles Draw Doubles Draw Qualifying Draw Live Scores
|Thursday, April 7, 2022
Singles – Second Round
[2] Taylor Fritz (USA) def. Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) 6-1, 6-4
[4] John Isner (USA) def. Steve Johnson (USA) 6-7(1), 7-6(4), 6-3
[5] Cristian Garin (Chile) def. Jordan Thompson (Australia) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
[6] Frances Tiafoe (USA) def. Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(4)
Doubles – Quarterfinals
[1] Matthew Ebden (Australia) & Max Purcell (Australia) def. Nick Monroe (USA) & Fernando Romboli (Brazil) 6-2, 6-2
Ivan Sabanov (Serbia) & Matej Sabanov (Serbia) def. [WC] [3] Nick Kyrgios (Australia) & Jack Sock (USA) 6-4, 6-2
[WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA) def. Robert Galloway (USA) & Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4, 6-3
Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA) def. Luke Saville (Australia) & John-Patrick Smith (Australia) 5-7, 6-3, 10-4
ORDER OF PLAY – Friday, April 8, 2022
Stadium Court Start at 12 Noon
[3] Reilly Opelka (USA) vs. [Q] Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands)
[LL] Michael Mmoh (USA) vs. [WC] Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
Not Before 3 p.m.
[5] Cristian Garin (Chile) vs. [2] Taylor Fritz (USA)
Not Before 6 p.m.
[6] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. [4] John Isner (USA)
[1] Matthew Ebden (Australia) & Max Purcell (Australia) vs. Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA)
Court 3 Start at 4:30 p.m.
Ivan Sabanov (Serbia) & Matej Sabanov (Serbia) vs. [WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA)
TIDBITS
Isner Sets Tournament Aces Record En Route To Victory
John Isner, the 2013 champion, hit a US Clay record 38 aces and saved a match point in his 6-7(1), 7-6(4), 6-3 win against two-time champion Steve Johnson on Thursday night. Ironically, the previous tournament record of 35 was set by Isner in the 2017 River Oaks quarterfinals.
Opelka Eyes First River Oaks Semifinals, Faces Houston-Born Brouwer Friday
The No. 3 seed Reilly Opelka takes on Houston-born Gijs Brouwer on Friday not before 12 noon on Stadium Court. After winning his third career title in Dallas in February, Opelka is currently on a five-match win streak in events played in Texas. Brouwer, who is in his first ATP Tour main draw, is the third qualifier in the last two River Oaks events to reach the quarterfinals.
Wild Card Kyrgios, Lucky Loser Mmoh Battle For Semifinal Spot
Australian wild card Nick Kyrgios, who made his second quarterfinals in a United States event this season, looks for his first final four at River Oaks. Kyrgios takes on American Michael Mmoh, who became the first Lucky Loser in the Open Era to advance to the US Clay quarterfinals.