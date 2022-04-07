ATP Tennis Results From Houston – draws – order of Play – Fritz, Tiafoe both Win

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Singles – Second Round

[2] Taylor Fritz (USA) def. Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) 6-1, 6-4

[4] John Isner (USA) def. Steve Johnson (USA) 6-7(1), 7-6(4), 6-3

[5] Cristian Garin (Chile) def. Jordan Thompson (Australia) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

[6] Frances Tiafoe (USA) def. Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(4)



Doubles – Quarterfinals

[1] Matthew Ebden (Australia) & Max Purcell (Australia) def. Nick Monroe (USA) & Fernando Romboli (Brazil) 6-2, 6-2

Ivan Sabanov (Serbia) & Matej Sabanov (Serbia) def. [WC] [3] Nick Kyrgios (Australia) & Jack Sock (USA) 6-4, 6-2

[WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA) def. Robert Galloway (USA) & Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4, 6-3

Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA) def. Luke Saville (Australia) & John-Patrick Smith (Australia) 5-7, 6-3, 10-4



ORDER OF PLAY – Friday, April 8, 2022

Stadium Court Start at 12 Noon

[3] Reilly Opelka (USA) vs. [Q] Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands)

[LL] Michael Mmoh (USA) vs. [WC] Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

Not Before 3 p.m.

[5] Cristian Garin (Chile) vs. [2] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Not Before 6 p.m.

[6] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. [4] John Isner (USA)

[1] Matthew Ebden (Australia) & Max Purcell (Australia) vs. Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA)



Court 3 Start at 4:30 p.m.

Ivan Sabanov (Serbia) & Matej Sabanov (Serbia) vs. [WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA)



TIDBITS

Isner Sets Tournament Aces Record En Route To Victory

John Isner, the 2013 champion, hit a US Clay record 38 aces and saved a match point in his 6-7(1), 7-6(4), 6-3 win against two-time champion Steve Johnson on Thursday night. Ironically, the previous tournament record of 35 was set by Isner in the 2017 River Oaks quarterfinals.

Opelka Eyes First River Oaks Semifinals, Faces Houston-Born Brouwer Friday

The No. 3 seed Reilly Opelka takes on Houston-born Gijs Brouwer on Friday not before 12 noon on Stadium Court. After winning his third career title in Dallas in February, Opelka is currently on a five-match win streak in events played in Texas. Brouwer, who is in his first ATP Tour main draw, is the third qualifier in the last two River Oaks events to reach the quarterfinals.



Wild Card Kyrgios, Lucky Loser Mmoh Battle For Semifinal Spot

Australian wild card Nick Kyrgios, who made his second quarterfinals in a United States event this season, looks for his first final four at River Oaks. Kyrgios takes on American Michael Mmoh, who became the first Lucky Loser in the Open Era to advance to the US Clay quarterfinals.