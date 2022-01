Australian Open Trophy Photo Gallery of Ash Barty, Kyrgios, Kokkinakis, and More

Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the Women’s singles final against Danielle Collins at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden of Australia speak during the presentation following the Men’s doubles final against Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios of Australia pose for photographs with the trophy after winning the Men’s doubles final against Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia after winning the Men’s doubles final at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios of Australia pose for photographs with the trophy and ballkids after winning the Men’s doubles final against Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Ashleigh Barty of Australia kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the Women’s singles final against Danielle Collins of the USA at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT