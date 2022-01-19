10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Australian Open Day 3 ATP Photo Gallery – Feat. Nadal, Zverev, Shapovalov, Monfils and More!

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a winner against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany in their second round match during the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a shot during his second round Men’s singles match against John Millman of Australia on Day 3 of the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Denis Shapovalov of Canada gestures after winning his second round Mens’ singles match against Sonwoo Kwon of South Korea during the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Gael Monfils of France serves during his second round Men’s singles match against Alexander Bublik of Khazakstan on Day 3 of the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Radu Albot of Moldova celebrates after winning his second round Men’s singles match against Aleksandar Vukic of Australia on Day 3 of the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Gael Monfils of France (L) shakes hands with Alexander Bublik of Khazakstan following their second round Men’s singles match on Day 3 of the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Cristian Garin of Chile in action during his second round match against Pedro Martinez of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
John Millman (L) of Australia runs into the net during his second round Men’s singles match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on Day 3 of the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT