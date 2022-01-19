Australian Open Day 3 WTA Photo Gallery – Feat. Barty, Sakkari, Osaka, Svitolina and More!

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays a return during her second round match against Lucia Bronzetti of Italy for the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Martina Trevisan of Italy in action during her second round match against Paula Badosa of Spain for the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Maria Sakkari of Greece in action during her second round match againts Zheng Qinwen of China at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her second round Women’s singles match against Madison Brengle of the USA on Day 3 of the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic gestures after winning her second round Women?s singles match against Xiyu Wang of China on Day 3 of the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine scores a winner against Harmony Tan of France in their second round match during the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Camila Giorgi of Italy in action during her second round match against Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Paula Badosa of Spain reacts after winning her second round match against Martina Trevisan of Italy during the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT