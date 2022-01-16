Aussie Tennis Open 2022 • Gossip, Tidbits and More

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was deported from the nation after losing his visa appeal on Sunday. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, in the news just hours ago.

In his statement he said “I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open.”

Nick Kyrgios got COVID and had to pull out of all the lead up events. Today is Sunday the day before the Grand Slam start and he is still not sure if his body will be ready to play.

Bernard Tomic is back and confident he will can reach top 10 in the world. Wising you all the best Bernard. That should be one of the tournament highlights when Tomic predicted he had COVID and betting a dinner with an official. He is now recovering in isolation at his hotel room.

World No. 1 Ash Barty is everywhere. She is promoting Vegemite on TV. One of the most bizarre combinations of food ever seen. A traditional chicken parmigiana with a splash of Vegemite on top of the cheese. I will try it, but and let you know. Ash is teaching the Aussies to cook with Vegemite. Vegemite now comes in a bottle so you can squirt, like a ketchup bottle. It will be interesting to see if this takes off.

Dylan Alcott will have his own signature range from Nike with his own logo. The logo is his hat and trademark glasses he wears on court.

Kia fleet handover with Rafael Nadal and Dylan Alcott on Kia Arena at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Thursday, January 13, 2022. PHOTO CREDIT Fiona Hamilton/TENNIS AUSTRALIA

Roger Federer sent congrats messages to Thanasi Kokkinakis after winning his maiden title in his hometown of Adelaide.

Rebel Wilson is attending a lot of tennis events at the moment. The rumour is that she is dating Matt Reid, an Australian doubles guy. He was the runner-up in the boys doubles at Wimbledon in 2008 with no other than Bernard Tomic.

Stay tuned. It’s all the drama of a novella , a soap opera or a Netflix Special series.