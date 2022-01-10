Djokovic Releases Statement on Social Media

Novak Djokovic has released a statement thanking his fans while he remains in detention.

“I am pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened in the past week, I want to stay and to try to compete at the Australian Open. I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong 🙏❤️🙌💪 Захвалан сам што је Судија донео пресуду да ми се врати виза за боравак у Аустралији. Упркос свему што се дешавало у протеклој недељи,желим да останем и такмичим се на Аустралијен Опен-у. Остајем концентрисан на тенис. Путовао сам овде да би учествовао на једном од најбитнијих турнира у историји и дефитивно мом најуспешнијем. Тренутно толико могу да напишем и наравно једно огромно ХВАЛА свима широм света који су ми пружали подршку и снагу и охрабривали ме да останем присебан и јак 🙏”