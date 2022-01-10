Fila Stars Debut New Performance Collections for Australian Open

World No. 1 Ash Barty sports her new Fila Foul Line apparel. Photo credit: Fila

Fila sponsored athletes will step on court in January debuting two new performance tennis collections made for the Aussie Summer.

The women’s Foul Line collection captivates with clean and classic prints for the modern game and will debut at the Australian Open, while the fresh and vibrant Baseline collection brings eye-catching colors to the courts; and will be sported by male and female sponsored athletes at select tournaments down under.



Women’s Foul Line & Baseline Collections

Top FILA sponsored player Ash Barty will don the Foul Line collection, a kit designed for the World No.1’s return to Melbourne. The Foul Line Collection intertwines classic Fila navy with crisp white in a unique print with playful contrast piping.

Ash Barty wears the Foul Line collection. Photo credit: Fila

The collection offers a Racerback Tank and a cool white High-Neck Tank with printed accents to mix and match with the 13 ½” Skort, available in both the print and in classic white with print taping.

World No.36 Shelby Rogers and select Fila athletes will sport a different take on Fila’s lineup in the Baseline Collection, featuring an edgy yet inviting color palette of hot coral, festive fuschia and white.

Shelby Rogers wears the Baseline Collection. Photo credit: Fila

The collection boasts a variety of tank options, including the Cami, Halter, Racerback and Full Coverage Tank – each of which can be mixed and matched to create distinguished looks with the collection’s alluring color palette. Also included is the dependable Short Sleeve Top, offering coverage from the Australian Summer with contrast color rib at the neck binding and sleeve inserts. All top offerings pair perfectly with the collections’ beautifully detailed skorts, featuring a 12.5 inch option with a contrast waistband, a pleated 13.5 inch version with contrast color rib waistband and a 14.5 inch offering with a contrast rib waistband with front and back inserts.

Rounding out the collection is the Baseline Dress, with a stunning deep v-neck detail at the back, and front and back princess seams.

Diego Schwartzman. Photo credit: Fila

Reilly Opelka. Photo credit: Fila

Men’s Baseline Collection

Stepping into the spotlight down under and debuting the men’s version of the Baseline collection will be Reilly Opelka, Diego Schwartzman, Brandon Nakashima and John Isner, among others.

The collection was designed with performance focused features like ergonomic side seams and sharp flattering lines that challenge conventions. Standout pieces include the Ribbed Neck Crew and Short Sleeve Crew, which introduce the cool hues of blue coral, green ash, and classic white with pops of the colors throughout. Mixing in a look that is ready for the courts or the streets, the collection features a Short Sleeve Polo with contrast color rib collar and cuffs, available in three distinct variations: blue coral, green ash and white.