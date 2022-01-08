- Hot Shots! Tennis Photos from Melbourne and Adelaide featuring Nadal, Barty, Swiatek, Osaka and More!
Sydney Tennis Classic Draws and Order Of Play for 1/9/22
- Updated: January 8, 2022
Sydney Tennis Classic
Sydney, Australia
January 10-15, 2022
Prize Money: $521,000
Sydney Hosting Two Tournaments
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sydney is hosting both ATP and WTA events this week. The Sydney Tennis Classic women’s draw features 19 of the the WTA’s Top 30, including world No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, No. 5 Barbora Krejcikova, former No. 1 Simona Halep, 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. The men’s 250-tournament features former world No. 1 Andy Murray, explosive Aussie Nick Kyrgios, Aslan Karatsev and Reilly Opelka.
Sydney Tennis Classic
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, January 9: click here