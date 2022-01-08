- Hot Shots! Tennis Photos from Melbourne and Adelaide featuring Nadal, Barty, Swiatek, Osaka and More!
Adelaide International 2 Draws and Order Of Play for 1/9/22
- Updated: January 8, 2022
Adelaide International 2
Adelaide, Australia
January 10-15, 2022
Prize Money: $521,000
Adelaide’s Second Straight Week as Tournament Host
Adelaide returns hosting both ATP and WTA events for this second straight week. Gael Monfils and Karen Khachanov, who square off in the Adelaide 1 final on Sunday, head the Adelaide 2 field along with second-seeded John Isner, fourth-seeded Marin Cilic and fifth-seeded Lloyd Harris. Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed and Elina Svitolina is seeded second in the women’s draw. This event was first held in Adelaide in 2020, when it was won by Andrey Rublev. Last year, because of the pandemic, it was temporarily moved to Melbourne, where Jannik Sinner lifted the trophy.
