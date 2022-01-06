10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Emilio Sanchez Academy • Early Bird Summer Booking is Here!

Emilio Sanchez Academy • Early Bird Summer Booking is Here!

Get the chance to join for our summer camp for more weeks with a bigger discount
image
image
image

GET THE CHANCE TO BOOK MULTIPLE WEEKS AND GET A BIGGER DISCOUNT!

BUY 1 WEEK AND GET A 5% OFF

BUY 2 WEEKS AND GET A 10% OFF

BUY 3 WEEKS AND GET A 15% OFF

BUY 4 WEEKS AND GET A 20% OFF

*This discount is only at the Florida location, Barcelona’s promotion is also listed on sign-up button page

FEATURES OF OUR SUMMER CAMP!

June 6th-August 6th
image

Tennis

21h. / week

The ES Academy Summer Camp is designed for players from around the world between 8 to 25 years of age. It allows all levels of players to enjoy high performance training.

Players can boost their tennis level even further with the Push Program. It replaces 5 hours of group tennis lessons for 5 hours of private lessons & also adds 1 hour of physical and mental training are added in small groups as well.

image

Fitness

9h. / week

The fitness sessions are in groups and made to build the athletes body to be ready on court, become stronger, faster and prevent injuries.

Players will also get the opportunity to work hard in one of our newest programs called hydrotennis where players work on phisical movement and resistance on the water.
image

Tournaments

Every other weekend

Players have the opportunity to play sanctioned USTA Florida tournaments and UTR Ranked tournaments held on the ES Academy Campus or at another Naples facility.
image
image

Activities

1 hour daily and every other weekend

Our most common on-site activities are our soccer tournaments, pool pizza parties, cooking contests, and more. Outside activities that happen during the weekend’s afternoons are visiting the Naples city such as the beaches, the arcade rooms, escape rooms, laser tags, mini-golf courses, kars, and shopping malls.
image

Boarding/Non boarding

There are two options of summer camp:

The boarding program. The apartments are located within 2 minutes walking inside the premises of the academy with a supervisor that takes care of each house.

The non-boarding program. It has 2 different options either a full day or half-day of training. Activities and residences are not included.
image

*For more info on cancelation policy and registration processes sign up for the promotion and you will receive an email about all the information!

Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram