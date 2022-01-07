- Melbourne Summer Set Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/8/22
Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios Join Sydney Tennis Classic Field
- Updated: January 7, 2022
Buddies and sometime practice partners Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios have joined the Sydney field.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, Kyrgios and 19 of the world’s Top 30-ranked women will be in action at the Sydney Tennis Classic, featuring both ATP and WTA stars ahead of the Australian Open.
Former No. 1 Murray, who received a wild card, will play the Harbour City for the first time.
“I’m looking forward to playing in Sydney for the first time and continuing my preparation for the Australian Open,” Murray said. “I’ve heard great things about Sydney, it’s a pretty cool city.”
Murray will join the likes of Aslan Karatsev, fellow Brit Daniel Evans, David Goffin and Australians Alexei Popyrin and wildcard recipients Jordan Thompson and Kyrgios in the men’s singles draw.
The Sydney Tennis Classic women’s draw features 19 of the the WTA’s Top 30, including world No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, No. 5 Barbora Krejcikova, former No. 1 Simona Halep, 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
The draw is set for Saturday, January 8th at 4:30 p.m. local time. Qualifying begins on January 9th before main-draw action commences on Monday, January 10th.
Tickets to the Sydney Tennis Classic are on sale via australiansummeroftennis.com/Sydney.
|WTA 500 Sydney Entry List
1 Ashleigh Barty AUS
3 Garbine Muguruza ESP
5 Barbora Krejcikova CZE
7 Anett Kontaveit EST
8 Paula Badosa ESP
9 Iga Swiatek POL
10 Ons Jabeur TUN
11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova RUS
12 Sofia Kenin USA
14 Elena Rybakina KAZ
17 Petra Kvitova CZE
18 Jessica Pegula USA
19 Emma Raducanu GBR
20 Simona Halep ROU
21 Elise Mertens BEL
23 Belinda Bencic SUI
24 Leylah Fernandez CAN
26 Daria Kasatkina RUS
WC 28 Jelena Ostapenko LAT
WC 45 Ajla Tomljanovic AUS
WC 98 Astra Sharma AUS
ATP 250 Sydney Entry List
18 Aslan Karatsev RUS
22 Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO 25
Daniel Evans GBR
26 Reilly Opelka USA
27 Lorenzo Sonego ITA
33 Dusan Lajovic SRB
37 Fabio Fognini ITA
39 David Goffin BEL
42 Filip Krajinovic SRB
44 Federico Delbonis ARG
45 Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP
50 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP
60 Pedro Martinez ESP
61 Alexei Popyrin AUS
62 Gianluca Mager ITA
63 Federico Coria ARG
64 Benjamin Bonzi FRA
66 Marcos Giron USA
67 Hugo Gaston FRA
WC 75 Jordan Thompson AUS
WC 93 Nick Kyrgios AUS
WC 134 Andy Murray GBR