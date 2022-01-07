Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios Join Sydney Tennis Classic Field

Andy Murray in action at Sydney Tennis Classic practice. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Buddies and sometime practice partners Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios have joined the Sydney field.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, Kyrgios and 19 of the world’s Top 30-ranked women will be in action at the Sydney Tennis Classic, featuring both ATP and WTA stars ahead of the Australian Open.

Former No. 1 Murray, who received a wild card, will play the Harbour City for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to playing in Sydney for the first time and continuing my preparation for the Australian Open,” Murray said. “I’ve heard great things about Sydney, it’s a pretty cool city.”

Murray will join the likes of Aslan Karatsev, fellow Brit Daniel Evans, David Goffin and Australians Alexei Popyrin and wildcard recipients Jordan Thompson and Kyrgios in the men’s singles draw.

Nick Kyrgios practices at the Sydney Tennis Classic. Photo credit: ATP Tour

The Sydney Tennis Classic women’s draw features 19 of the the WTA’s Top 30, including world No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, No. 5 Barbora Krejcikova, former No. 1 Simona Halep, 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The draw is set for Saturday, January 8th at 4:30 p.m. local time. Qualifying begins on January 9th before main-draw action commences on Monday, January 10th.

Tickets to the Sydney Tennis Classic are on sale via australiansummeroftennis.com/Sydney.