December To Remember • 10sBalls | TennisBalls 3rd Installment of Gossip, Facts And What?

Karolina Pliskova will miss the 2022 Australian Open. Photo credit: Karolina Pliskova Instagram

Yes , we are here again shaking our heads over the goings on in tennis.

Today marked the mid-month point and it just doesn’t stop … should the ATP merge with the WTA? The married couples and couples going together would certainly appreciate it. Here goes

Karolina Pliskova pulled out of the 2022 Australian Open as well as all the warmup events. She injured her right hand in training. she seems to be wearing a cast … almost up to her elbow? Sometimes We think the trainers are not as “safe” or “careful” as they should be.

And we are not referring to the great Alex Stober. He is one of the best in the game as well as loyal and dedicated as anyone ever.

We’ve seen trainers have Their players run steep sand dunes up and down … Or a trainer use a case of balls as a jumping on and off drill … a wooden box would be safe. A case of balls?

Six Moroccan men tennis players found guilty of match fixing. Some banned for 9 years and dime for life.

Either punishment is about the same in a tennis career. We had not heard their names before. But sad because Morocco has some super players back in the day. What Shame these guys brought:

Amine Ahouda

Anas Chakrouni

Ayoub Chakouni

Mohamed Zakaria

Khalil Yassir Kilani and

Soufiane el Mesbahi

Aslan KARATSEV (RUS) celebrates his win over Diego SCHWARTZMAN (ARG) on John Cain Arena during Day 5 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, February 12, 2021. PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ MORGAN HANCOCK

One of our favorite Australian lefties WTA players – Storm Sanders received a wild card into the main draw of the 2022 Australian Open. Really Awesome news.

The ATP awarded Aslan Karatsev the most improved player of the year 2021.

Stan Smith the Man just turned 75. We wonder how old Stan Smith the shoe is?

Dominic Thiem pulled out of Abu Dhabi. He felt he wasn’t quite ready and lacked the confidence after a rough year with his wrist. Excited we will see RAFA play on Friday in the same event.

The All England Club hosted the annual British Lawn tennis writers for lunch—150 guests attended. Thank you April Tod for the report.

The 2022 Roger Federer calendars are out. It’s a beauty as always. Bravo Robbie Federer. Please look on The Roger Federer Foundation website for ordering.

Another ATP Fan favorite award goes to Roger Federer ! How many is that ? 19 times!

The dubs duo of Pierre Hugues-Herbert and Nicolas Mahut win the ATP fans favorites. But what’s Nicolas going to do? Whose he playing with? Pierre won’t get a jab of the VAX …

Solinco has some new rackets about to arrive off one of those cargo ships. Can’t wait.