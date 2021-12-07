Don't Miss
Groups Announced For 2022 ATP Cup, Field Features 18 Top 20 Players
- Updated: December 7, 2021
Eighteen of the world’s Top 20 players, including world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and second-ranked Daniil Medvedev, are set for the 2022 ATP Cup.
|The team event will take place in Sydney from January 1-9th, 2022.
Top seed Serbia, headlined by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, will lead Group A, which also features Norway, Chile and Spain. Two years ago, Serbia lifted the trophy at the inaugural ATP Cup by defeating Spain in the championship match.
Second seed Russia, the defending champion, is in Group B, which includes Italy, Austria and home nation Australia. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 5 Andrey Rublev will be their country’s top two singles players for the second consecutive year.
Germany, led by reigning Nitto ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev, headlines Group C along with Canada, Great Britain and the United States. Fourth seed Greece, with Stefanos Tsitsipas atop the lineup, will be in Group D, which also consists of Poland, Argentina and Georgia.
|ATP Chief Tour Officer Ross Hutchins said: “There’s no better place for us to launch the 2022 season than with the ATP Cup in Sydney. The players have loved competing at this event in recent years and the 2022 player field speaks for itself. We’re delighted that fans will be able to see so many of the world’s best representing their countries in the opening week of the season and we look forward to a fantastic event.”
ATP Cup Tournament Director Tom Larner said: “We’re excited to host the third edition of the ATP Cup in Sydney in 2022. The playing group enjoy representing their countries and to see 18 of the world’s Top 20 players commit to the event is testament to that. The event shows off the passion the playing group have for this format and we look forward to welcoming all 16 teams to Sydney later this month.”
The draw was conducted in the ATP Cup studio by Australian legends Mark Philippoussis and John Fitzgerald.
This year’s nine-day event will be played in Sydney at Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena. Following the group stage, the four group winners will advance to the knock-out semi-finals to compete for the trophy. Alongside the event in Week One, there will be ATP 250 events in Adelaide and Melbourne.
Each country at the 2022 ATP Cup will field a team of up to five players, with each tie comprising two singles matches and one doubles match. The No. 2 singles players compete against each other before the No. 1 singles, followed by doubles.
Tickets for the ATP Cup will go on sale via ATPCup.com on Friday 10 December. The schedule will be released tomorrow.