Player of the Year Ash Barty Leads WTA Award Winners

The WTA has today announced the winners of the 2021 WTA Player Awards as voted on by members of the international media which recognizes the stand-out performers from this season.



The WTA Player Awards are broken down into five categories: Player of the Year, Doubles Team of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.



The 2021 WTA Player Award winners are as follows:



WTA Player of the Year: Ashleigh Barty (AUS)



WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty wins the WTA Player of the Year honor for the second time having also earned the accolade in 2019, after capturing a Tour-leading five WTA titles in 2021.



The Australian won her second career Grand Slam title at The Championships, Wimbledon and successfully defended her title at the Miami Open presented by Itaú, while also winning the titles at the Yarra Valley Classic (Melbourne), Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati). She also won the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals and secured the WTA Year-End World No.1 ranking for the third consecutive year.