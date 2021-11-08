- Ons Jabeur Announces She Will no Longer go to the WTA Finals Guadalajara
- Hurkacz Earns Debut Spot in Nitto ATP Tennis Finals Following Semifinal Performance at Paris Masters
- Trophy Photos from the Rolex Paris Masters Final – Djokovic vs. Medvedev
- Madison Brengle wins second Dow Tennis Classic title over Robin Anderson to reign in Midland
- Stockholm Open Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/8/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Tennis Picks for this Week’s ATP 250 Tournament in Stockholm
- Murphy Jensen Health Update: Gaining Strength and Walking
- Djokovic Captures Record 37th Masters 1000 title in Paris after also Clinching year-end ATP Tennis No. 1 Ranking
- Stockholm Open Draws and Order of Play for 11/7/21
- Hot Shots! Team Russia Wins The Billie Jean King Cup – Tennis Trophy Photos
- Semi-Final Tennis Photos from the Rolex Paris Masters – feat. Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev, and Hurkacz
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Order of Play for 11/7/21
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Order of Play for 11/6/21
- Hot Shots! Billie Jean King Cup Photos from Prague feat. Bencic, Krejcikova, Stephens and More!
- Round of Sixteen Photos from the Rolex Paris Masters feat. Medvedev, Zverev, Alcaraz and More!
Ons Jabeur Announces She Will no Longer go to the WTA Finals Guadalajara
-
- Updated: November 8, 2021
Instead of traveling to the WTA Finals in Mexico the Tunisian has opted to recover and prepare for 2022.
Jabeur posted on her social media channels, “I am sorry to announce that I won’t be able to go to Guadalajara as an alternate,” she wrote on Twitter. “I need more time to recover and prepare for next season. I am super proud of achieving my goal and my best ranking in the world: 7! Thank you for your support and see you next year!”
Jabeur will recover from a long 11-month season and gear up for 2022 instead of traveling to the prestigious Top 8 event. The current line-up in Guadalajara is Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Garbine Muguruza, Paula Badosa and Kontaveit. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty opted to skip the event.
The WTA Finals action begins on November 10.