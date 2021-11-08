Ons Jabeur Announces She Will no Longer go to the WTA Finals Guadalajara

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in action against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during their women’s first round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 19 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Instead of traveling to the WTA Finals in Mexico the Tunisian has opted to recover and prepare for 2022.

Jabeur posted on her social media channels, “I am sorry to announce that I won’t be able to go to Guadalajara as an alternate,” she wrote on Twitter. “I need more time to recover and prepare for next season. I am super proud of achieving my goal and my best ranking in the world: 7! Thank you for your support and see you next year!”

Jabeur will recover from a long 11-month season and gear up for 2022 instead of traveling to the prestigious Top 8 event. The current line-up in Guadalajara is Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Garbine Muguruza, Paula Badosa and Kontaveit. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty opted to skip the event.

The WTA Finals action begins on November 10.