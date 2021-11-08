Don't Miss
Sorana Cirstea Withdraws from Linz
-
- Updated: November 8, 2021
Sorana Cirstea has shut down her season.
Cirstea suffered a torn calf muscle training for this week’s Linz tournament that has forced her to withdraw.
“Due to an injury sustained two days ago in practice here in Linz, I have to withdraw from one of my favorite tournaments,” Cirstea posted. “The MRI showed a tear in the calf muscle so the doctors advised me not to go on court.”