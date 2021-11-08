Sorana Cirstea Withdraws from Linz

Sorana Cirstea has pulled the plug on her 2021 season after suffering a calf muscle tear. EPA-EFE/NATASHA MORELLO A

Sorana Cirstea has shut down her season.

Cirstea suffered a torn calf muscle training for this week’s Linz tournament that has forced her to withdraw.

“Due to an injury sustained two days ago in practice here in Linz, I have to withdraw from one of my favorite tournaments,” Cirstea posted. “The MRI showed a tear in the calf muscle so the doctors advised me not to go on court.”