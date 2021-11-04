Stefanos Tsitsipas: I’ve Been Playing With Elbow Pain

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action during his second round match against Alexei Popyrin of Australia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed he’s been playing with recurring elbow pain.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas retired from his Rolex Paris Masters opener while trailing lucky loser Alexei Popyrin, 2-4, yesterday.

Today, Tsitsipas shared on social media he’s been pained by elbow inflammation.

“Yesterday, I had to exit a match due to inflammation in my elbow that I have been dealing with for some time now,” Tsitsipas shared on social media. “I have been silently competing for a few tournaments now, and coping with the injury, but at a certain point I need to prioritize my health to have longevity in the sport that is very near to my heart.”

The Roland Garros runner-up has locked up his spot in this month’s ATP Finals debuting in Turin, Italy. The question is: Will Tsitsipas be healthy enough to play?