Stefanos Tsitsipas: I’ve Been Playing With Elbow Pain
- Updated: November 4, 2021
Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed he’s been playing with recurring elbow pain.
The third-seeded Tsitsipas retired from his Rolex Paris Masters opener while trailing lucky loser Alexei Popyrin, 2-4, yesterday.
Today, Tsitsipas shared on social media he’s been pained by elbow inflammation.
“Yesterday, I had to exit a match due to inflammation in my elbow that I have been dealing with for some time now,” Tsitsipas shared on social media. “I have been silently competing for a few tournaments now, and coping with the injury, but at a certain point I need to prioritize my health to have longevity in the sport that is very near to my heart.”
The Roland Garros runner-up has locked up his spot in this month’s ATP Finals debuting in Turin, Italy. The question is: Will Tsitsipas be healthy enough to play?