Schroders and Jamie Murray serve up Battle of the Brits Tennis December 21-22nd
- Updated: November 1, 2021
|Jamie Murray’s Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England tennis and entertainment event will now be served up by its new title sponsor, world-leading investment specialist Schroders.
Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England is set to take place at Aberdeen’s P & J Live on 21 and 22nd December.
A packed crowd will be able to cheer on Tournament Director Jamie Murray as he joins his brother Sir Andy Murray in a Scotland team which also features Cameron Norrie and Johnny O’Mara.
They will take on England, spearheaded by British No.1 Dan Evans, alongside Kyle Edmund, Neal Skupski and recent US Open doubles and mixed doubles champion Joe Salisbury. Schroders was the title sponsor for the very first Battle of the Brits tournament in July 2020, which brought tennis back to the UK after months of lockdown. Since then the series has grown to become one of the best-known domestic tennis event brands in the world. Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England will be the fifth showcase in the series and by far the biggest, with a near-capacity crowd expected to raise the roof of the P & J Live as they relish the rare chance to see the Murrays play live in Scotland.
|“Schroders have been with us from the very beginning so we’re absolutely delighted that they’re supporting our biggest and best Battle of the Brits yet,” Jamie Murray said. “It’s going to be a fantastic two days which will really be a celebration of sport, as well as lots of fun and entertainment for the whole family. I know all of the players are really looking forward to being part of something really special in Aberdeen.”
Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England is proud to support Aberdeen-based charity Maggie’s, which provides invaluable help, advice and support to cancer sufferers and their families.
Battle of the Brits is also supported by travel partner Loganair and by official hotel provider Hilton Hotels and is being held in partnership with Event Scotland. Brodies LLP supports Battle of the Brits in the Community, which sees Judy Murray bring tennis to children and adults across Aberdeen and North East Scotland.