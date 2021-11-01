Schroders and Jamie Murray serve up Battle of the Brits Tennis December 21-22nd

Jamie Murray’s Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England tennis and entertainment event will now be served up by its new title sponsor, world-leading investment specialist Schroders.



Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England is set to take place at Aberdeen’s P & J Live on 21 and 22nd December.



A packed crowd will be able to cheer on Tournament Director Jamie Murray as he joins his brother Sir Andy Murray in a Scotland team which also features Cameron Norrie and Johnny O’Mara.



They will take on England, spearheaded by British No.1 Dan Evans, alongside Kyle Edmund, Neal Skupski and recent US Open doubles and mixed doubles champion Joe Salisbury. Schroders was the title sponsor for the very first Battle of the Brits tournament in July 2020, which brought tennis back to the UK after months of lockdown. Since then the series has grown to become one of the best-known domestic tennis event brands in the world. Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England will be the fifth showcase in the series and by far the biggest, with a near-capacity crowd expected to raise the roof of the P & J Live as they relish the rare chance to see the Murrays play live in Scotland.