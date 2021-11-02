10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Order of Play for 11/3/21

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev launches defense of his Rolex Paris Masters crown tomorrow. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO



Rolex Paris Masters
Paris, France
November 01 – 07 2021
Prize Money: €2,603,700

The Final Battleground
The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

Rolex Paris Masters Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Wednesday, November 3rd: click here