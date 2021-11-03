Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Order of Play for 11/4/21

Paris native Gael Monfils faces world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters on Thursday. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON





Rolex Paris Masters

Paris, France

November 01 – 07 2021

Prize Money: €2,603,700



The Final Battleground

The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

Rolex Paris Masters Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here



Order of Play for Thursday, November 4th: click here

