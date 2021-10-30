Don't Miss
- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/31/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/31/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/31/21
- Wayne Arthurs Australian Tennis Legend with James Duckworth Australian Tennis Player Share Traveling The Tour During COVID19 – Second article in a series during quarantine
- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/30/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/30/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/30/21
- Tennis Race to the Play offs • Mid-Week Update: Kontaveit Surging While Key Matchups Wait Ahead for ATP in Vienna
- Hot Shots! Photos from Vienna and St. Petersburg featuring Tiafoe, Zverev, Alcaraz, Cheerleaders and More!
- FILA Tennis Stars Photo Gallery – Featuring Schwartzman, Barty, Isner, Pliskova, and More!
- 10sBalls 🎾 TennisBalls • Television Schedule For Fed Cup now the Billie Jean Cup From Prague
- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/29/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/29/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/29/21
- Judy Murray and Battle of the Brits in the Community with Brodies LLP mark Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week
Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/31/21
-
- Updated: October 30, 2021
Erste Bank Open
Vienna, Austria
October 25 – 31 2021
Prize Money: €1,837,190
Vienna: The Centre Of Austrian Life, Austrian Tennis
The Austrian capital of Vienna is the country’s most populous city with 1.7 million residents and the nation’s cultural, political and business centre. The Erste Bank Open, played each year in late October, is regularly frequented by the world’s Top 10 players.
Erste Bank Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, October 31st: click here
← Previous Story Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/30/21