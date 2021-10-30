Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/31/21

Qualifier Frances Tiafoe plays for his first title since 2018 when he takes on Alexander Zverev in the Vienna final on Sunday.. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA





Erste Bank Open

Vienna, Austria

October 25 – 31 2021

Prize Money: €1,837,190



Vienna: The Centre Of Austrian Life, Austrian Tennis

The Austrian capital of Vienna is the country’s most populous city with 1.7 million residents and the nation’s cultural, political and business centre. The Erste Bank Open, played each year in late October, is regularly frequented by the world’s Top 10 players.

Erste Bank Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, October 31st: click here

