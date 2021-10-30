- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/31/21
St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/31/21
- Updated: October 30, 2021
St. Petersburg Open
St. Petersburg, Russia
October 25 – 31, 2021
Prize Money: $863,705
St. Petersburg A Rich Mix Of Architecture & Tennis
St. Petersburg is known for its thousands of beautifully preserved historic buildings of a rich architectural mix. Against this backdrop, the St. Petersburg Open began in 1995 when Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov lifted the trophy. Marat Safin won back-to-back titles in 2000-’01 and Andy Murray became the only other winner of consecutive titles in 2007-’08. Russian stars Daniil Medvedev (2019) and Andrey Rublev (2020) have won the past two editions of the event.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2021 St. Petersburg Open will be played in week 43 alongside the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.
St. Petersburg Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, October 31st: click here