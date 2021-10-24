10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21

Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21

5th seed Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia takes on AnastasiaPotapova of Russia.



Transylvania Open
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
October 25 – 31 2021
Total $ Commitment: $235,238

Transylvania Open WTA250 will take place between the 23rd – 31st of October 2021 and the matches will be played on a hard surface at BT Arena.32 players will compete in the singles championship and 16 teams will compete în the double championship. The total WTA points committed to the tournament will be 280 and the total money committed will be $235.238.

Transylvania Open Draws
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, October 25th: click here