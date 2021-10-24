10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21

Third seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy faces [Q] Alexei Popyrin of Australia.



Erste Bank Open
Vienna, Austria
October 25 – 31 2021
Prize Money: €1,837,190

Vienna: The Centre Of Austrian Life, Austrian Tennis
The Austrian capital of Vienna is the country’s most populous city with 1.7 million residents and the nation’s cultural, political and business centre. The Erste Bank Open, played each year in late October, is regularly frequented by the world’s Top 10 players.

Erste Bank Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, October 25th: click here