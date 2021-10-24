Don't Miss
Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21
-
- Updated: October 24, 2021
Erste Bank Open
Vienna, Austria
October 25 – 31 2021
Prize Money: €1,837,190
Vienna: The Centre Of Austrian Life, Austrian Tennis
The Austrian capital of Vienna is the country’s most populous city with 1.7 million residents and the nation’s cultural, political and business centre. The Erste Bank Open, played each year in late October, is regularly frequented by the world’s Top 10 players.
Erste Bank Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, October 25th: click here
