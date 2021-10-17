10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / 10sBalls • TennisBalls Follower “The Brown Beauty” • Photos From BNP Paribas

10sBalls • TennisBalls Follower “The Brown Beauty” • Photos From BNP Paribas

Grigor Dimitry’s  Nike clothes were the best.
Cam Norrie. His ATP ranking started the year at 71. Now it’s flipped. It’s 17 on Monday.

Cam the lefty is very confident. It’s his first 1000 level final. Best prior was a quarter-final
Hubie. He was really our pick. He ran out of steam. We saw the Maclaren. What a dream car.
A beauty of a backhand. So smooth.