Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 10 Photo Gallery featuring Norrie, Mertens and Hsieh, Azarenka, Peers and Polasek, Basilashvili and More!

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain reacts as he plays Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men’s semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 16 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia reacts after defeating Taylor Fritz of the US during their men’s semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 16 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Taylor Fritz of the US hits a return to Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during their men’s semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 16 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria hits a return to Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during their men’s semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 16 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Elise Mertens of Belgium (2L) and Su-wei Hsieh of Taiwan (L) celebrate with the trophy after defeating Veronika Kudermetova of Russia (R) and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan (2R) in the the women’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 16 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
John Peers of Australia (L) and Filip Polasek of Slovakia (R) celebrate with the trophy after defeating Aslan Karatsev of Russia and Andrey Rublev of Russia in the men’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 16 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Elise Mertens of Belgium (R) and Su-wei Hsieh of Taiwan (L) celebrate with the trophy after defeating Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the the women’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 16 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
John Peers of Australia (L) and Filip Polasek of Slovakia (2L) celebrate with the trophy after defeating Aslan Karatsev of Russia (2R) and Andrey Rublev of Russia (R) in the men’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 16 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO