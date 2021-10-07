10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Indian Wells Tennis – Day 1 WTA Photo Gallery featuring Putintseva, Keys, Stephens, and More!

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reacts to her win against Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 06 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Madison Keys of the US in action against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 06 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Andrea Petkovic of Germany in action against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 06 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Sloane Stephens of the US in action against Heather Watson of Great Britain at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 06 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Petra Martic of Croatia in action against Katie Volynets of the US at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 06 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Heather Watson of Great Britain in action against Sloane Stephens of the US at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 06 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in action against Madison Keys of the US at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 06 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO