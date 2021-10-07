10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Contributors / Pancho's World / Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Garcia, Clijsters, Siniakova, and More!

Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Garcia, Clijsters, Siniakova, and More!

At the Caroline García and Flipkens match on court 2 BNP Paribas.
Carolina Garcia of France has started to just dominate in Stadium two. And it’s starting to get hooootttt!
Courts magazine made it to the main stadium suites.
Currently watching Kim Clijsters on The Main Stadium 1 – the whole crowd wants Clijsters to do well.
Starting an evening in Indian Wells.
Siniakova took control of the match and defeated Kim Clijsters.
The fullest it has been for Paire vs Tiafoe stadium 1