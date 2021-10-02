Don't Miss
- San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/2/21
- Hot Shots! ATP Tennis Photo Gallery from Sofia and San Diego featuring Monfils, Rublev, Sinner, Norrie and More!
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/02/21
- SAN DIEGO ATP Tennis Results • Friday’s Order of Play • Tournament Draws • Murray Loses to Ruud
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 10/01/21
- Ben Press Legendary Tennis Coach To Be Honored At The San Diego ATP Tourney
- Clijsters, Murray Awarded Indian Wells Wild Cards
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/01/21
- Raducanu Gets Wild Card into Indian Wells, Djokovic Among the list of Withdrawals
- SAN DIEGO Tennis • Battle of The Brits • Norrie Plays Evans • Andy Murray Plays Rudd • Draws, Results, Schedule
- Tennis Collectors Of America Loses A founder and Friend To Covid
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/30/21
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/30/21
- Djokovic Withdraws from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells
- No Time To Die – Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Attends James Bond World Premiere – Photo Gallery
San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/2/21
-
- Updated: October 2, 2021
San Diego Open
San Diego, California
September 27 – October 3, 2021
Prize Money: $600,000
Stars Hit San Diego Before Indian Wells
The 2021 American hard-court swing will feature an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego in the week before Indian Wells. The California city, home to 70 miles of some of the world’s best beaches and Mexican food, has been granted a single-year license in 2021. Andrey Rublev is the top seed. Former world No. 1 Andy Murray, San Diego native Brandon Nakashima and Kei Nishikori are the wild cards.
San Diego Open Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Saturday, October 2nd: click here
← Previous Story Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/02/21