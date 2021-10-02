10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/2/21

San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/2/21

Top seed Andrey Rublev faces Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals.

San Diego Open
San Diego, California
September 27 – October 3, 2021
Prize Money: $600,000

Stars Hit San Diego Before Indian Wells
The 2021 American hard-court swing will feature an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego in the week before Indian Wells. The California city, home to 70 miles of some of the world’s best beaches and Mexican food, has been granted a single-year license in 2021. Andrey Rublev is the top seed. Former world No. 1 Andy Murray, San Diego native Brandon Nakashima and Kei Nishikori are the wild cards.

San Diego Open Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Saturday, October 2nd: click here