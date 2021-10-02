San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/2/21

Top seed Andrey Rublev faces Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals.

San Diego Open

San Diego, California

September 27 – October 3, 2021

Prize Money: $600,000



Stars Hit San Diego Before Indian Wells

The 2021 American hard-court swing will feature an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego in the week before Indian Wells. The California city, home to 70 miles of some of the world’s best beaches and Mexican food, has been granted a single-year license in 2021. Andrey Rublev is the top seed. Former world No. 1 Andy Murray, San Diego native Brandon Nakashima and Kei Nishikori are the wild cards.

San Diego Open Draw

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Saturday, October 2nd: click here

