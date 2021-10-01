10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/02/21

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner plays for a place in his second straight Sofia Open final. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Sofia Open
Sofia, Bulgaria
September 27 – October 3, 2021
Prize Money: $600,000

Tennis in the Bulgarian Capital
Bulgaria has made its mark on the ATP Tour through Grigor Dimitrov, and the country hosted its first ATP Tour event in its capital city of Sofia in 2016. Fittingly, Dimitrov won the tournament in 2017 during his Sofia debut. The Sofia Open is staged at the 12,000-seater Arena Armeec Sofia, Bulgaria’s leading sports and entertainment venue.

Sofia Open Draw
