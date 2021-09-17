Laver Cup Tennis • On Announced as the Footwear Sponsor Of Ballkids and Staff

Swiss-engineered athletic footwear brand On has joined the Laver Cup as the Official Footwear Sponsor for the event, next to be held at TD Garden, Boston from September 24-26, 2021.



The multi-year agreement will have Laver Cup on-court and on-site staff, including ballkids, ‘running on clouds’ with On footwear supplied for multiple roles throughout the team competition.



On is the preferred performance shoe of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. An advocate of On shoes, Federer has worked with the founders of the brand to help evolve and create unique products for millions of fans around the world.



The On range includes shoes for cross-town commutes, marathons, hiking, mountain-climbing and general, all-day wear.





A limited-edition Roger Advantage Laver Cup shoe is now available to purchase online at on-running.com and will be sold at TD Garden during the Laver Cup.

“Whether working behind-the-scenes or on-court, the Laver Cup organizing team will find On’s athletic footwear supports them to run this extraordinary event in style and in comfort,” said On Co-Founder Casper Coppetti.



“To reflect the unique team competition that makes the Laver Cup so exciting, On and Roger Federer have created a unique and limited Laver Cup edition shoe.”



The Laver Cup is played over three days, using an exciting team format, on a dramatic black court. The competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World with tennis legends and great rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe current captains for Team Europe and Team World respectively.



For more information about the Laver Cup, visit LaverCup.com.







