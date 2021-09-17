- Laver Cup Tennis • On Announced as the Footwear Sponsor Of Ballkids and Staff
- Hot Shots! – Celebrities at the 2021 US Open featuring Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, James Corden, Claire Danes and More!
- Medvedev, Tsitsipas Join Djokovic in Nitto ATP Tennis Finals, Plenty of Spots Still up for Grabs
- $600,000 San Diego Open Extends Qualifying Wild Card To Two-Time USTA Boys’ 18s National Champion Zachary Svajda
- ATP No. 1 Ranking Not a Short-Term Goal For Medvedev, who Plans on Celebrating US Open Tennis Title
- Laver Cup Tennis Update • UNIQLO Named as Official LifeWear Apparel Supplier
- Hot Shots! Tennis Stars hit the Red Carpet at the 2021 Met Gala featuring Emma Raducanu, Serena, Venus, Sharapova, Osaka and more!
- Murray Accepts Main-Draw Wild Card for San Diego Open
- Tennis News• Medvedev, Tsitsipas Qualify For Nitto ATP Finals in Turin
- Djokovic Eager to Keep Going after US Open loss but Admits Passing of Torch is Near
- Joe Hunt Shares His Speech From The Tennis Collectors Society Gathering And 10sBalls • TennisBalls • Should Be Movie
- British U.S.Open Tennis Champions Emma Raducanu, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid
- British Tennis Star • Alfie Hewett Finishes Runner-Up in U.S. Open Men’s Singles Final
- Tennis Australia • Dylan Alcott wins Historic Golden Slam
- Tennis Australia • Sam Stosur wins second US Open Doubles Title in 16 years
Laver Cup Tennis • On Announced as the Footwear Sponsor Of Ballkids and Staff
-
- Updated: September 17, 2021
Swiss-engineered athletic footwear brand On has joined the Laver Cup as the Official Footwear Sponsor for the event, next to be held at TD Garden, Boston from September 24-26, 2021.
The multi-year agreement will have Laver Cup on-court and on-site staff, including ballkids, ‘running on clouds’ with On footwear supplied for multiple roles throughout the team competition.
On is the preferred performance shoe of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. An advocate of On shoes, Federer has worked with the founders of the brand to help evolve and create unique products for millions of fans around the world.
The On range includes shoes for cross-town commutes, marathons, hiking, mountain-climbing and general, all-day wear.
A limited-edition Roger Advantage Laver Cup shoe is now available to purchase online at on-running.com and will be sold at TD Garden during the Laver Cup.
“Whether working
behind-the-scenes or on-court, the Laver Cup organizing team will find On’s
athletic footwear supports them to run this extraordinary event in style and in
comfort,” said On Co-Founder Casper
Coppetti.
“To reflect the unique team competition that makes the Laver Cup so exciting, On and Roger Federer have created a unique and limited Laver Cup edition shoe.”
The Laver Cup is played over three days, using an exciting team format, on a dramatic black court. The competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World with tennis legends and great rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe current captains for Team Europe and Team World respectively.
For more information about the Laver Cup, visit LaverCup.com.